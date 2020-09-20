Nepal Army personnel succumbs to COVID-19

KATHMANDU:Â A Nepal Army personnel has died of COVID-19.

The 34-year-old originally from Ramechhap district died on September 14, according to NA Public Relations and Information Directorate.

The test forÂ detection of coronavirus infection was conducted after his passing away on September 17.

As many as 2,056 personnel from the army have tested positive for the coronavirus till date.

Among them, 401 have already recovered while 1,654 are currently receiving treatment, said NA Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel.