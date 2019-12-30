Nepal Army rendering relief to cold wave affected

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JALESHWOR: Nepal Army (NA) has started the distribution of relief materials to those affected by cold wave in the villages of Mahottari district. Continuous dipping of mercury for over two weeks has forced people to live under challenging circumstance.

According to Ram Shankar Mishra, Mayor of Jaleshwor Municipality in Mahottari district, Rana Bhim Battalion based in the district headquarters has arranged firewood and tea for the locals living in Jaleshwor Municipality, Mahottari Municipality and Pipara Rural Municipality today morning.

NA came up with the initiative taking into consideration the extreme cold in Mahottari, informed battalion commander, Bidur Adhikari.

Meanwhile, locals shared that people living in limited conditions have benefitted from the NA relief package.

