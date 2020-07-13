Nepal calls on India to take action against broadcast of insensitive materials involving Nepal

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has sent a diplomatic note to the Indian government urging action against media broadcast of materials that are “fake, baseless and insensitive as well as abusive” to the country and its leadership.
This step has followed Nepal’s decision to stop the transmission of all Indian private news channels except the Indian state owned Doordarshan.
The note was sent to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi. There was no immediate response from the Indian side.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Nepal, a section of the Indian media airing such reports have hurt the country’s national sentiment.
MoFA said in its message, “Such materials are not only misleading and misinforming but also impair the sense of minimum public decency,” adding that the smearing campaign unleashed by a section of Indian media has deeply hurt the feelings of Nepali people and persona of Nepali leadership.
The government has requested its southern neighbour to ensure that action is taken against the broadcast of such disrespectful materials concerning Nepal.
