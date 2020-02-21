Nepal underscores women’s participation in development

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, February 20

Senior leader of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Madhav Kumar Nepal pointed out the need for positive mindset among stakeholders to ensure equal participation of men and women in all state mechanisms.

“We’ve realised that development of a country was not possible unless women were on-board in every development effort. The statute has ensured equality among men and women. What is needed now is positive mindset, which is vital to implement the statutory provision,” said Nepal while inaugurating the eighth district-level women cycling race organised by Rajdevi Media Centre in Rautahat district headquarters Gaur today.

“Unlike in the past, women are now president, MPs, PAs, mayors and deputy mayors, ward chairs and the likes, which is a major achievement of the present political system. This means, now onwards women can hold any position if they’re capable,” he said.

The ruling party leader suggested the provincial government to take strong action against irregularities. “Unless the government doesn’t change its modus operandi and stops irregularities happening in the name of development activities, it’s sure that those who are in-charge will have to face action after they step down,” he said.

Nepal also called all and sundry to participate in the noble campaign to create a corruption-free society and achieve women’s empowerment, and upliftment of the downtrodden and indigenous nationalities.

