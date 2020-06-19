KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders will be participating in an event being organised jointly by the party’s school department and the international liaison department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on June 26.
NCP leaders including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the party’s school department chief Ishwor Pokharel, among others, will take part in the video conference with the CPC next Friday. However, the Party’s International Affairs Department headed by senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal will not be participating in the interaction this time.
NCP International Department Deputy Chief Surendra Kumar Karki told THT Online, “As we have already participated in a prior meeting, now is the school department’s turn to hold the interaction session with the CPC.”
The video conferencing is taking place as per the memorandum of understanding signed last year by the NCP (NCP) and the CPC to establish the fraternal relations.
The two parties reached agreement to facilitate exchange of high-level visits as well as party worker-level training between the two countries. The parties will also boost cooperation in terms of experience sharing and expand the exchange of visits of youths and local-level leaders.
The two parties will also work to boost relations at the people’s level—intelligentsia, civil society organisations and mediapersons — from both the countries. They will also run annual joint programmes on thoughts and ideology.
