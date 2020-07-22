Nepal COVID-19 Update: 100 new cases, 207 recoveries, two deaths recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 327,614 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 3,779 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 20,842 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,368 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
100 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 18,094.
As many as 207 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 12,684.
In a sad turn of events, two more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 infection, taking Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll to 42.
Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, cautioned public that although the lockdown has ended with certain restrictions, in order to ensure safety from the still looming pandemic, we must strictly adhere to the prescribed safety measures, and not take the situation lightly.
