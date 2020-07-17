THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 308,498 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 4,685 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 22,756 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,113 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

101 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,445.

As many as 285 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities in the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 11,534.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Friday taking Nepal’s COVID-19 Death toll to 40.

Read Also: Nepal logs 40th Covid-19 death; tally hits 17,445 as 101 cases surface Friday

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, informed the samples that were being collected in Kathmandu for COVID-19 testing showed that community spread of the novel virus has not been witnessed as only three among the 4,800 specimen tested positive for the contraction.

Furthermore, among the three persons who tested positive for the respiratory infection, two of the patients had returned from abroad.

As of today, the country has witnessed 17,445 cases of the coronavirus infection while 11,534 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, forty COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook