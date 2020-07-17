KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 308,498 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 4,685 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 22,756 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,113 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
101 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,445.
As many as 285 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities in the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 11,534.
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Friday taking Nepal’s COVID-19 Death toll to 40.
Read Also: Nepal logs 40th Covid-19 death; tally hits 17,445 as 101 cases surface Friday
Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, informed the samples that were being collected in Kathmandu for COVID-19 testing showed that community spread of the novel virus has not been witnessed as only three among the 4,800 specimen tested positive for the contraction.
Furthermore, among the three persons who tested positive for the respiratory infection, two of the patients had returned from abroad.
As of today, the country has witnessed 17,445 cases of the coronavirus infection while 11,534 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, forty COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: American rapper Will.i.am criticised fellow rapper Kanye West for his decision to run for president of the United States, calling it is “a dangerous thing to be playing with" and that one does not need to be a politician to protect the youth. According to The Jakarta Post, the Black Read More...
REGGIO EMILIA: Cristiano Ronaldo's run of scoring in six league games ended as jittery Juventus were held to a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday and missed the chance to go nine points clear at the top of Serie A. Having taken two points from their last three games, Juventus are on 77 points, se Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times on July 12 as a result of a crime committed against her but but expects to make a full recover. Taking to her Instagram on July 15, she wrote: “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me Read More...
LONDON: England were 112-3 at tea after losing wickets at regular intervals on the opening day of the second test against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday. Opener Dom Sibley (46) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (18) added 31 runs for the fourth wicket as the hosts trod cautiously in overcast cond Read More...
The United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record daily increase for the seventh time this month, according to a Reuters tally. US deaths are also rising and have recently reached the highest levels since early June, led by Arizona, California, Florida and Te Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema. Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who wer Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona's reign as La Liga champions came to an embarrassing end as 10-man Osasuna pulled off a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou wih a stoppage-time goal on Thursday while Real Madrid clinched the title with a 2-1 victory at home to Villarreal. Having struggled since La Liga Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 16 Nepali migrants across the world, primarily in the Gulf countries, Malaysia and India, have experienced diverse impacts of the COV- ID-19 pandemic, owing to both the precarious nature of their jobs and less than desirable living conditions. According to a report on “Rapid Read More...