Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1024 new cases, 2206 recoveries, 10 fatalities recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,778,024 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 6,074 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 536 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 14,255.
1,024 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 239,885.
As many as 2,206 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 224,053.
Meanwhile, 10 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,577.
