Nepal Covid-19 Update: 1039 new cases, 1173 discharges, 9 deaths recorded

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 840,527 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,165 plus tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 6,536 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. While there are 15,117 people in isolation.

1,039 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 54,159.

As many as 1,173 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 38,697.

On Monday, nine more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 345.

Meanwhile, Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam and Dr Tara Nath Pokhrel shared about the patient safety on World Patients Safety Day (September 13) and said that this week various programmes about awareness and discussion related to it and about the lives of health workers, doctors and associates who work to end this pandemic would be held.

Dr Gautam also urged all the hospital to adhere to the patient care checklist as per the guidelines secured by World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure a rapid and effective response to the pandemic.

