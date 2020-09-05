Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1041 new cases, 1566 recoveries, nine fatalities recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 757,963 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,473 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 6,701 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 17,870 .
1,041 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 45,277.
As many as 1,566 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 27,127.
On Saturday, nine more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 280.
Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, refuted media reports alleging the officials of corruption in relation top the procurement of ventilators along with other medical supplies. All the medical supplies that had been procured were in accordance with the prescriptions from experts, he added, meanwhile denying blames that the list of items had been prepared with premeditated intention favoring financial benefits to particular developers.
