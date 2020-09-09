Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1081 new cases, 918 recoveries, six fatalities recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 799,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 11, 167 plus tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 5,480 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 15,025.
1,081 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 49,213.
As many as 918 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 33,882.
On Monday, six more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 312.
Read More: Six more succumb to Covid-19 on Wednesday, death toll moves to 312
Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, cautioned the public about rising cases of infection in the country meanwhile appealing the public to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.
As of today, the country has witnessed 49,219 cases of the coronavirus infection while 33,882 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 312 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
STOCKHOLM: Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday. Portugal's captain scored with a dipping set-piece effor Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Privacy Rules-2020, which were recently issued by the government, allow government offices of the federal, provincial and local levels to instal CCTV cameras in public places and public vehicles for security of lives and property. As per the rules, government offices may Read More...
PARIS: France earned a rollercoaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in an entertaining top-tier Nations League Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final. The French made it two wins out of two after their opening 1-0 victory at Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Police have arrested three persons from Sallagahri, Bhaktapur, for illegally transporting a huge cache of prescription drugs. The arrestees have been identified as, Bishnu Pradhan, 36 and Dambar Bahadur Pradhan, 37 of Baarhabise and Shankar Khadka,32 of Bhotekoshi, in Si Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Chief district officers of the three districts of Kathmandu valley, after failing to make a decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing prohibitory orders, have sought direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter. The CDOs, after dwelling on the matter Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Health ministers from member countries of World Health Organisation South East Asia Region are set to discuss measures to curtail the outbreak of COVID-19, ways to maintain essential health services and transition to the ‘new normal’ during its 73rd Regional Committee S Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 The building of Durbar High School, reconstructed with support from the Government of China, was handed over to the school management today. Though the reconstruction of the building was completed in the month of January, the process to handover it was delayed due to out Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley Municipality Forum, an umbrella organisation of all local governments in the valley, has called for easing prohibitory orders in place in the valley and using Nepali Army personnel at the valley’s entry points to secure the valley. Earlier, the forum had also imposed Read More...