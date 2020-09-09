Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1081 new cases, 918 recoveries, six fatalities recorded on Wednesday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 799,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 11, 167 plus tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 5,480 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 15,025.

1,081 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 49,213.

As many as 918 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 33,882.

On Monday, six more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 312.

Read More: Six more succumb to Covid-19 on Wednesday, death toll moves to 312

Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, cautioned the public about rising cases of infection in the country meanwhile appealing the public to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.

As of today, the country has witnessed 49,219 cases of the coronavirus infection while 33,882 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 312 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook