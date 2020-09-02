KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 718,439 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.
At present, there are 6,766 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 18,108 .
1,120 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 41,649.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally moves to 41,649 with 1120 new cases on Wednesday
As many as 1,112 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 23,290.
Read Also: 12 Covid-19 fatalities logged; death-toll advances to 251 on Wednesday
On Monday, twelve more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 251.
Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, informed that some media outlets have been have been publishing updates regarding the COVID-19 situation prior to the ministry’s regular media briefing, which has come into the Ministry’s attention. Dr Gautam urged the media houses to refrain from doing so as the information might be unofficial.
As of today, the country has witnessed 41,649 cases of the coronavirus infection while 23,290 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 251 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
