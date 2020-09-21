KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Read Also: 674 more infections logged in Kathmandu valley, amounts to over 58pc of total new cases
As of today, 923,823 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 9,533 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 7,403 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 17,611.
1,154 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 65,276.
Read more: 1154 new infections surface Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 65k
As many as 1,005 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 47,238.
On Sunday, 16 more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 427.
Further: Nepal records highest death toll in single day
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported from across the country.
As of today, the country has witnessed 65,276 cases of the coronavirus infection while 47,238 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 427 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 914,290 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherei Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her, which the latter denied, and dismissed the claims as baseless. On September 19, Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. Tagging Indian Prime Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 Hiteri Foundation provided food relief packages to long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim refugees here in Kapan on Sunday, September 20. More than 175 families are taking shelter in Kapan after entering Nepal following a mass exodus from their native Myanamar. Also seen in pi Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20 Country witnessed the first death of a security person due to COVID-19. The deceased, a 34-year-old soldier of Nepali Army was posted in Kathmandu. He hailed from Ramechhap district. However, Nepali Army has not yet revealed the identity of the deceased. The deceased wa Read More...
LONDON: Two goals from Sadio Mane just after halftime eased champions Liverpool to a 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea in the Premier League season's first heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. A dull game never threatened to live up to the eight-goal thriller when the sides met in Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: Son Heung-min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday and earn their first Premier League win of the season. In an action-packed first half at St Mary's, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20 The National Women Commission today organised a webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Women and Initiatives Taken by NWC and Nepal Police in Addressing Gender Based Violence Issues’ to highlight impact of pandemic on women and children across the country. According to t Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20 Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kamal Thapa today pledged to establish the party as a strong force. The country would become prosperous and sovereign only by pursuing the ideology RPP as Nepal is faced with complex geo-political situation, he claimed at a virt Read More...