Nepal COVID-19 Update: 116 new cases, 34 recoveries, no deaths recorded

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 293,739 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 4,361 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 24,716 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,695 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

116 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,061.

As many as 34 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities in the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 10,328.

No deaths were reported today. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 38.

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, informed that in order to give continuity to normal life as far as possible during these times, the government has decided to allow the operation of public vehicles in spite of the looming health crisis.

He appealed to the public to use the service only if required, and by adopting necessary precautionary measures for safety against virus transmission.

