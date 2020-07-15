KATHMANDU:Â Nepalâ€™s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and governmentâ€™s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 298,829 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 5,090 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 24,527 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,113 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
116 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,177.
Read Also: Kathmanduâ€™s Covid-19 tally hits 365 on Wednesday
As many as 697 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities in the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 11,025.
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday taking Nepalâ€™s COVID-19 Death toll to 39.
Read Also: Nepal records 39th coronavirus related death today
Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, appealed to the public to to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from transmission.
As of today, the country has witnessed 17,177 cases of the coronavirus infection while 11,025 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, thirty-nine COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
LAMJUNG: As many as 109 households at the risk of being swept away by landslides in Madhya Nepal Municipality of Lamjung district have been relocated to safer places. Two houses in Madhya Nepal-6 are reported to have been swept away by landslides. Meanwhile, the municipality has started di Read More...
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
DAMAULI: With the peaking monsoon, floods and landslips triggered by heavy downpour have caused massive destruction in Tanahun district in recent days. Landslips have swept away houses and taken multiple lives whereas floods which gushed into human settlement and arable lands have destroyed p Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 162 persons have been infected with coronavirus in Tanahun district, so far. According to the District Health Office, 144 males and 18 females staying under quarantine upon arrival from foreign countries tested positive for the virus. DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari said, â Read More...
NEW YORK: Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a late stage clinical trial for its COVID-19Â vaccineÂ candidate on or around July 27, according to its listing for the phase 3 study at clinicaltrials.gov. Moderna said it will conduct the trial at 87 study locations, all in the United Stat Read More...
LONDON: Wesley Sneijder is considering following in the footsteps of his former Netherlands team mate Arjen Robben and returning to playingÂ footballÂ next season, Dutch media reported on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Sneijder will start training later this month at amateur team DOS Holland Stichtse B Read More...
LONDON:Â An underwhelmingÂ ChelseaÂ boosted their chances of a spot in next seasonâ€™s Champions League, overcoming a slow start to beat relegated Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Olivier Giroud scored with virtually the last touch of the first half asÂ ChelseaÂ consolidate Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 14 An engineer and a driver working for Melamchi Drinking Water Project have gone missing after the gate of the audit tunnel at Aambathan gave in to the pressure of water inside the tunnel this afternoon, sweeping away the duo along with the vehicle. Engineer Satish Goit of Dha Read More...