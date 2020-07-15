THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU:Â Nepalâ€™s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and governmentâ€™s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 298,829 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 5,090 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 24,527 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,113 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

116 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,177.

Read Also: Kathmanduâ€™s Covid-19 tally hits 365 on Wednesday

As many as 697 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities in the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 11,025.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday taking Nepalâ€™s COVID-19 Death toll to 39.

Read Also: Nepal records 39th coronavirus related death today

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, appealed to the public to to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from transmission.

As of today, the country has witnessed 17,177 cases of the coronavirus infection while 11,025 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, thirty-nine COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook