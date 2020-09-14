Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1170 new cases, 879 recoveries, 15 fatalities recorded on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 851,405 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried.
At present, there are 6,892 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 15,393.
1,170 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 55,329.
As many as 879 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 39,576.
On Monday, 15 more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 360.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam stated that talks downplaying the looming COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences have been circulating across media platforms. He appealed the public to take the prevalent situation cautiously and to refrain from such unreliable misinformation.
As of today, the country has witnessed 55,329 cases of the coronavirus infection while 39,576 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 360 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
