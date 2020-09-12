Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1201 new cases, 852 recoveries, 14 fatalities recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 831,362 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,176 plus tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 6,354 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 15,260.
1,201 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 53,120.
As many as 852 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 37,524.
On Monday, 14 more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 336.
Two staffers of the Ministry earlier diagnosed with the infection shared their experience leading to recovery, wherein they emphasized on the importance of motivation and nutritious food for battling against the novel virus.
As of today, the country has witnessed 53,120 cases of the coronavirus infection while 37,524 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 336 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
