Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1204 new cases, 1447 recoveries, 11 fatalities recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 904,706 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10,333 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 7,735 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 17,129.

1,201 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 62,797.

As many as 1,447 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 45,267.

On Friday, 11 more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 401.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precaution measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported from across the country.

