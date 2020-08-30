Nepal Covid-19 Update: 1221 new cases, 267 discharges, 14 deaths reported Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection from across the country.

As of today, 682,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,717 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 7,797 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 17,518 people are in isolation.

1221 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 38,561.

As many as 267 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 20,822.

14 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Health Ministry. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 207.

Meanwhile, Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam has alerted people staying at the quarantine facilities to realise their responsibilities by adhering to safety and health protocols and not to leave the quarantine centres they’re housed in.

