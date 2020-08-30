Nepal Covid-19 Update: 1221 new cases, 267 discharges, 14 deaths reported Sunday

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection from across the country.
As of today, 682,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,717 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 7,797 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 17,518 people are in isolation.
1221 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 38,561.
Read Also: Kathmandu valley’s Covid-19 tally spikes, record 429 infections logged on Sunday
As many as 267 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 20,822.
14 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Health Ministry. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 207.
Read More: 14 Covid-19 fatalities reported Sunday, death-toll moves to 221
Meanwhile, Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam has alerted people staying at the quarantine facilities to realise their responsibilities by adhering to safety and health protocols and not to leave the quarantine centres they’re housed in.
As of today, the country has witnessed 38,561 cases of the coronavirus infection while 20,822 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 221 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 29 Read More...
BHAKTAPUR, AUGUST 29 Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30 How does it feel to live with a wound – one that is kept alive with the constant rubbing of salt by precisely the ones who should have actually treated it? The answer obviously is that it feels painful, very painful indeed. Having a loved one in the family suddenly snatched Read More...
KATHMANDU: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Ishwar Pokhrel, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal, who were working while in isolation after coming in contact with a Covid-19 infected last week, have tested negative for the virus. Likewise, Chief of Read More...
LONDON: Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the FA Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley. Gunners captain and match goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fir Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 29 Tracing the people coming in contact with the coronavirus infected remains a challenge in the country as the number of contact tracing teams are far from adequate, particularly in metropolis, and because digital signals of persons coming in contact with COVID-19 infected peo Read More...
Novak Djokovic has announced his resignation as head of the ATP's Player Council and intends to form a new breakaway body to represent athletes -- but his plans have immediately met with stiff resistance from within tennis. World number one Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil and top-ranked Ame Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 29 Seventy-six journalists have contracted coronavirus across the country according to the Federation of Nepali Journalists’ recent study. The infected journalists are from six provinces as there is no journalist infected in Sudurpaschim till date. As per the FNJ, Provin Read More...