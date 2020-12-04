THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,771,950 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,031 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 537 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 15,447.

1,272 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 238,861.

As many as 1,575 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 221,847.

Meanwhile, 16 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,567.

As of today, the country has witnessed 238,861 cases of the coronavirus infection while 221,847 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,567 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook