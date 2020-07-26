Nepal COVID-19 Update: 130 new cases, 75 recoveries recorded on Sunday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 342,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 3,300 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 17,903 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,440 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

130 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 18,613.

As many as 75 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 13,128.

Nepal’s death toll from the disease stands at 45 as no COVID-19 fatalities were recorded on Sunday.

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, appealed to the Nepali nationals who have been returning home amid fear of the pandemic to abide by home protocol measures to ensure further potential spread.

As of today, the country has witnessed 18,613 cases of the coronavirus infection while 13,128 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, forty-five COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook