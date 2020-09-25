Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1313 new cases, 1455 recoveries, six fatalities recorded on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 968,185 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 12,262 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 6,464 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 18,289.

1,313 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 70,614.

As many as 1,455 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 51,866.

On Friday, six more covid fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry taking the death toll to 459.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported from across the country.

