Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1325 new cases, 966 recoveries, 10 fatalities

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 914,290 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 9,584 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 7,451 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 17,478.

1,325 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 64,122.

As many as 966 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 46,233.

On Sunday, 10 more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 411.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precaution measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported from across the country.

