Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1356 new cases, 823 recoveries, two fatalities recorded in Tuesday

Published: September 22, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 934,977 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 11,154 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 7,171 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 18,142.

1,356 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 66,632.

As many as 823 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 48,061.

On Tuesday, two more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 429.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported from across the country.

As of today, the country has witnessed 66,632 cases of the coronavirus infection while 48,061 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 429 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

