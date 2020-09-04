Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1359 new cases, 1354 recoveries, 14 fatalities recorded on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 745,490 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 13, 638 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 6,561 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 18,404 .

1,359 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 44,236.

As many as 1,354 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 25,561.

On Monday, fourteen more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 271.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, appealed the to the public to be responsible in the times of crisis and adopt prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the respiratory transmission.

As of today, the country has witnessed 44,236 cases of the coronavirus infection while 25,561 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 271 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

