Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1442 new cases, 3538 recoveries, 12 fatalities recorded today

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,038 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Till date, 1,623,754 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 6,731 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 910 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 28,878.

1,442 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 212,917.

As many as 3,538 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 182,780.

Meanwhile, 12 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,259.

As of today, the country has witnessed 212,917 cases of the coronavirus infection while 182,780 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,259 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook