Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1454 new cases, 972 recoveries, five fatalities recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 821,186 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,701 plus tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 6,078 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 14,925.
1,454 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 51,919.
As many as 972 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 36,672.
On Monday, five more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 322.
Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, cautioned the public about rising cases of infection in the country meanwhile appealing the public to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.
As of today, the country has witnessed 51,919cases of the coronavirus infection while 36,672 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 322 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
