Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1459 new cases, 1062 recoveries, 11 fatalities recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 861,780 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10,375 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 7,250 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 15,779.

1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 56,788.

As many as 1,062 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 40,638.

On Monday, 11 more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 371.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, stated that in wake of the rising cases of the transmission and subsequent deaths in Kathmandu as well as other urban areas, extra care of those with compromised immunity system should be ensured as elderly and those with underlying health conditions have majorly succumbed to the highly contagious infection.

