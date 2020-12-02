Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1490 new cases, 1567 recoveries, nine fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,754,630 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,300 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 605 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 16,547.

1,490 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 236,246.

As many as 1,567 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 218,161.

Meanwhile, nine more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,538.

