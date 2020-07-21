Nepal COVID-19 Update: 150 new cases, 609 recoveries recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 323,835 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 3,963 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 21,704 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,477 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
150 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,994.
As many as 609 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 12,477.
Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 40 as no fatalities were recorded on Tuesday.
Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, responded to the government’s decision of resuming all domestic and international flights from August 17.
He stated that the decision has been taken to ease the movement of Nepali and foreign nationals stranded within and outside the country; this does not imply that it is safe to travel or that the risk of transmission has decreased. Furthermore, he assured that safety guidelines will be followed while carrying out the service.
