KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing has shared the latest updates on Covid-19 situation from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

The ministry confirmed 156 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus infection count to 17,658.

A total of 315,570 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests have been carried out so far in the country, 3,741 of which were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 22,662 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,923 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

As many as 58 people have been discharged from various health facilities across the country upon recovery from COVID-19 in the past day. With the recent additions, the total number of recoveries has reached 11,695.

Hence, there are 5,923 active cases of infection across the country now.

Zero COVID-19 fatality was reported on Sunday. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 40.

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, cautioned people against their casual attitude to the pandemic while also urging them to adopt prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the transmission.

