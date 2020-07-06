Nepal Covid-19 Update: 180 new cases, 264 recoveries, one death recorded on Monday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 255,728 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 311,724 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,721 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 29,215 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,118 people are in isolation.

180 new cases of the infection were reported today taking the national tally to 15,964.

READ MORE: Nepal’s COVID-19 tally stands at 15,964 with 180 new cases; one more fatality confirmed

As many as 264 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 6,811.

On Monday, the reported number of people discharged upon recovery was higher than the number of people confirmed to have contracted the disease.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 35.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, informed that in a bid to effectively curb the spread of coronavirus contagion, Home Ministry has ordered the concerned authorities to apprehend those flouting the restriction and safety protocols — including not wearing a face mask — in accordance with the law.

As of today, the country has witnessed 15,964 cases of the coronavirus infection while 6,811 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, thirty-five COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook