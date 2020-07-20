THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 319,872 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 4,216 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 22,228 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,113 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

186 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,844.

As many as 173 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 11,868.

Nepal’s COVID-19 Death toll stands at 40 as no fatalities were recorded on Monday.

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, stated that instances of natural calamities including landslide and flood have increased across the country owing to incessant rainfall amid the ongoing monsoon. Meanwhile, as the country still grapples with the health crisis, the probability of surge in cases of COVID-19 contraction along with other infectious diseases remain high due to natural calamities. He appealed to the public to strictly abide by the prescribed guidelines to ensure safety from the infection while also urging the involved personnel to carry out rescue and recovery operations in the same manner.

