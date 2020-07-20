KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 319,872 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 4,216 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 22,228 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,113 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
186 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,844.
As many as 173 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 11,868.
Nepal’s COVID-19 Death toll stands at 40 as no fatalities were recorded on Monday.
Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, stated that instances of natural calamities including landslide and flood have increased across the country owing to incessant rainfall amid the ongoing monsoon. Meanwhile, as the country still grapples with the health crisis, the probability of surge in cases of COVID-19 contraction along with other infectious diseases remain high due to natural calamities. He appealed to the public to strictly abide by the prescribed guidelines to ensure safety from the infection while also urging the involved personnel to carry out rescue and recovery operations in the same manner.
As of today, the country has witnessed 17,844 cases of the coronavirus infection while 11,868 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, forty COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing has shared the latest updates on Covid-19 situation from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. The ministry confirmed 156 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus i Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as sixteen Nepalis living and working abroad died from COVID-19 in the past week, taking the reported death toll to 160. According to Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), among the deceased, eight died in Qatar, three in Kuwait and five in United Arab Emirates. As of S Read More...
Lalitpur, July 19 A person dressed as a “Mi pwa Lakhey” clicked before traditional Lakhey dance performance, with fire during Gathan Mugah (Ghanta Karna) festival in Lalitpur on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club. Aubameyang, 31, scored in either half to fire Arsenal past holders City at an em Read More...
GUWAHATI: Nearly four million people in India's northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with dozens missing as deaths rose to at least 189, government officials said on Sunday. The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows thr Read More...
Nepse surges by 6.04 per cent 3 circuit breakers in an hour KATHMANDU, JULY 19 Provisions to boost businesses and the secondary market that were included in the Monetary Policy unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank on Friday has had a positive impact on Nepal Stock Exchange. The stock exchan Read More...