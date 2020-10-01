Nepal Covid-19 Update: 1911 new cases, 961 discharges, 11 deaths recorded on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1033947 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 12,444 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 5,077 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 21,830.

1,911 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 79,728.

As many as 961 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 57,389.

Meanwhile, eleven fatalities were reported today with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 509.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam along with Dr Ramesh Kandel shared few facts on 30th anniversary of the United Nations’ International Day of the Older Persons which is marked today with the slogan “Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?” Dr Kadel shared that the covid death rate among citizens aged 60-70 is 4.64%, the same for 70-80 is 6.27 and among age above 80 years is 12.05%.

Dr Kadel also informed that Covid-19 symptoms in elderly people might be different than usual symptoms mentioning they may not experience fever or their temperatures may increase only by 2 degrees than usual, they may have delirium, lack of appetite, lack of sleep, etc.

Hence, it is required that they receive good attention while following safe distancing measures and hygiene protocols.

