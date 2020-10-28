Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1954 new cases, 2981 recoveries, 11 fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date,1,409,295 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 8,248 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 2,889 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 39,643.

1,954 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 162,354.

As many as 2,981 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 121,824.

Meanwhile, 11 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 887.

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, informed about the changes made in the schedule of the regular COVID-19 media briefing. From now on, the live briefing will air on Sundays and Wednesdays each week while the updated COVID-19 data will be made available on their website, mobile application, social media on a daily basis.

