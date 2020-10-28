Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1954 new cases, 2981 recoveries, 11 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date,1,409,295 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 8,248 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 2,889 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 39,643.
1,954 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 162,354.
As many as 2,981 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 121,824.
Meanwhile, 11 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 887.
Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, informed about the changes made in the schedule of the regular COVID-19 media briefing. From now on, the live briefing will air on Sundays and Wednesdays each week while the updated COVID-19 data will be made available on their website, mobile application, social media on a daily basis.
As of today, the country has witnessed 162,354 cases of the coronavirus infection while 121,824 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 887 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
MARSEILLE: Manchester City were barely troubled as they claimed their second victory in Champions League Group C by beating Olympique de Marseille 3-0 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday. Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling found the back of the net as Pep Guardiola's side s Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from the club on Tuesday ahead of a vote of no confidence that was due to be held next month after some 20,000 fans signed a petition demanding that he step down. The rest of the board of directors also resigned. "It's a thought- Read More...
MOSCOW: Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich volleyed in a 79th-minute winner on Tuesday as they battled past hosts Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match to extend their winning run in the competition to 13 consecutive games. Leon Goretzka headed them in front in the 13 Read More...
WASHINGTON: More than 70 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, more than half the total turnout of the 2016 election with one week to go until Election Day, according to a Tuesday tally from the US Elections Project. The tally, which shows a record-breaking Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia will kick off its international summer with limited overs series against India in Sydney and Canberra from Nov. 27 before the four-test series starts in Adelaide as a day-night match on Dec. 17, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday. A tour worth about A$300 million ($ Read More...
JHAPA: Bagmati Province Governor Bishnu Prasad Prasai tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Prasai had reached his home at Mechinagar, Jhapa from Hetauda-based Province Governor's Office for Dashain celebrations. Governor Prasai said that he had mild symptoms such as body ache and sweating Read More...
MUMBA: India's tally of coronavirus cases stood less than 10,000 away from the grim milestone of 8 million, as 43,893 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed. Totalling 7.99 million, India has the second-most number of confirmed cases after t Read More...
HANOI At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter. Typhoon Molave, packing winds of up to 135 kilometres (83.9 miles) per hour, wa Read More...