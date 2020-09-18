Nepal | September 18, 2020

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2020 new cases, 871 recoveries, seven fatalities recorded on Friday

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2020 new cases, 871 recoveries, seven fatalities recorded on Friday

Published: September 18, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 894,373 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10,494 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 7,736 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 17,383.

2020 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 61,593.

As many as 871 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 43,820.

On Friday, seven more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 390.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precaution measures to ensure safety from the virus as cases of infection are being regularly reported, particularly in urban areas including Kathmandu.

As of today, the country has witnessed 61,593 cases of the coronavirus infection while 43,820 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 390 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

