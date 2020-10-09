Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2059 new cases, 1680 recoveries, 10 fatalities recorded on Friday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley registers 1409 infections

Till date, 1,145,237 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.

At present, there are 4,703 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 27,053.

2,059 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 100,676.

Read More: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surges past 1 lakh, 2,059 cases reported Friday

As many as 1,680 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 73,023.

Meanwhile, 10 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 554.

As of today, the country has witnessed 100,676 cases of the coronavirus infection while 73,023 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 10 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook