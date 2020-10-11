Nepal Covid-19 Update: 2071 cases, 1552 discharges, 22 deaths on Sunday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,176,984 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,427 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 107,755 as 2,071 cases surface on Sunday

At present, there are 4,613 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 31,315.

2,071 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 107,755.

Read Also: Kathmandu Valley witnesses 1416 new infections on Sunday

As many as 1,552 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 75,804.

Meanwhile, 22 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now advanced to 636.

Meanwhile, Dr Jageshwor Gautam shared that the country is going through seasonal change because of which many people may be suffering from a common cold and that makes people vulnerable towards coronavirus infection. Hence, we all need to take additional care of our health and take safety measures seriously. With Dashain approaching, he urged people to stay at their homes during the festival and not move around a lot.

As of today, the country has witnessed 107,755 cases of the coronavirus infection while 75,804 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 636 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed so far.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook