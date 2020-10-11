Nepal Covid-19 Update: 2071 cases, 1552 discharges, 22 deaths on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,176,984 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,427 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 107,755 as 2,071 cases surface on Sunday
At present, there are 4,613 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 31,315.
2,071 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 107,755.
Read Also: Kathmandu Valley witnesses 1416 new infections on Sunday
As many as 1,552 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 75,804.
Meanwhile, 22 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now advanced to 636.
Meanwhile, Dr Jageshwor Gautam shared that the country is going through seasonal change because of which many people may be suffering from a common cold and that makes people vulnerable towards coronavirus infection. Hence, we all need to take additional care of our health and take safety measures seriously. With Dashain approaching, he urged people to stay at their homes during the festival and not move around a lot.
As of today, the country has witnessed 107,755 cases of the coronavirus infection while 75,804 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 636 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed so far.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The Rapist is You! Youth activists express rage against increasing cases of rape in the country at a flash mob in Maitighar Mandal, on Saturday. What started as a protest song to highlight sexual violence against women in Chile in 2019 and gradually turned into a movem Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Minister Bhattarai today announced via his Facebook page that he tested positive for the disease on Saturday. “I was tested for Coronavirus last Monday, which resulted in a Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Profit-booking on the last trading day limited the week-on-week gain of Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index in the trading period between October 4 and 8 to 1.8 per cent or 18.59 points, although the weekly turnover, trading volume and number of transactions all went up notab Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Gopi Prasad Mainali, coordinator of the government’s talks team formed to hold dialogue with representatives of Dr Govinda KC, today put out a statement urging Dr KC to end his hunger strike even though the issues raised by the latter were not addressed. Mainali, who is Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC will end his hunger strike today as he struck an eight-point agreement with the Government late on Saturday. Today is the day 28 of the orthopaedic surgeon's 19th fast unto death demanding reforms in the health sector. Coordinator of government's talk-team Education Se Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has tested positive for COVID-19, while ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s whip Shanta Chaudhary has been transferred to Intensive Care Unit at Bir Hospital due to Covid-19. Minister Bhattarai, in a Face Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has underlined the relevance of Bandung principles as time-tested and sacrosanct ideals for peaceful global order. Addressing the annual ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement held virtually on the margins of the Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Voices of girls are too often silenced and the silence is enforced through gender-based violence, child marriage and other harmful practices, said United Nations Population Fund today. Such practices violate a girl’s bodily integrity and autonomy, they steal her confide Read More...