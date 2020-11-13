Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2111 new cases, 3537 recoveries and 13 fatalities recorded on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,593,850 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.

At present, there are 986 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 37,022.

2,111 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 206,353.

As many as 3,537 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 168,129.

Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,202.

