Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2,120 new cases, 2,044 recoveries, eight fatalities

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,061,664 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 12,978 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,273 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 21,302.

2,120 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 84,570.

As many as 2,044 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 62,740.

Meanwhile, 8 fatalities were confirmed by the ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 528.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam in wake of the rising cases if the infection across the country particular in the capital appealed the public to adopt all the prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus.

