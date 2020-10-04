Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2,253 new cases, 1,329 recoveries, seven fatalities recorded on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,074,448 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 12,784 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,203 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 22,219.

2,253 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 86,823.

As many as 1,329 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 64,069.

Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 535.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam informed that the incident command system in presence of Health Minister Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal have made some important decisions in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which are as follows:

To airlift those who contract the infection in desolate areas in the country

To fine those flouting the prescribed precautionary measures

To strictly monitor the prices of PCR testing as well as health standard of private laboratories and health facilities

To perform PCR test of those admitted across health facilities in Kathmandu valley on 10th day of their hospital-stay, and those who still test positive for the contraction will be discharged after completing 14 days of hospital-stay and in such instances PCR tests will not be conducted

