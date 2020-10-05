Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2440 new cases, 1133 recoveries, 19 fatalities recorded on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,088,229 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 13,781 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,033 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 23,507.

2,440 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 89,263.

As many as 1,133 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 65,202.

Meanwhile, 19 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 554.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam appealed the public to adopt the prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus in wake of the rising cases of infection across the country.

