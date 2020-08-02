Nepal COVID-19 Update: 246 new infections, 111 recovered, one death reported today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 391,270 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 8,861 RT-PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 10,934 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,672 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
246 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 20,332.
As many as 111 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 14,603.
In the other hand, the Ministry today confirmed death of a female due to coronavirus infection. The woman,68, from Birgunj of Parsa district was a patient of diabetes and high blood pressure. She was admitted to ICU of a private hospital on July 29 due to problem in breathing. After she tested positive for the infection on July 31, she was referred to Narayani COVID Hospital. However, she died on the way to the hospital on August 01.
With this, the death toll has reached 57.
Currently, five of the districts – Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Mustang and Manang – have zero active cases of the infection.
In the valley, there are an additional 31 new infections recorded. Among which 22 are from Kathmandu, eight from Lalitpur and one from Bhaktapur.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam shared with all the respective institution over the country to use PCR method for testing and not to use RDT method.
READ ALSO: Nepal’s COVID-19 count reaches 20,332 with 246 new cases detected on Sunday
Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help his side secure a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday for a record-extending 14th crown in the competition - and a spot in next season's Europa League. Victory at an empty Wembley Stadium earned Mikel Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday went to Basantapur world heritage site where the ‘Enough is Enough’ activist lih has been staging a fast-unto- death for the last 16 days. Deuba expressed solidarity with the campaigners’ agenda. The former prime min Read More...
lih’s hunger strike enters 17th day Deuba expresses support for activists’ agenda Kathmandu, August 1 In yet another operation of the riot police, more than 35 youth activists representing ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign were arrested, even before they could stage a protest outside Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal took a potshot at fellow Co-chair of the party and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for delaying the debate in the party, particularly in the Standing Committee. Addressing a public programme here today, Daha Read More...
DHANGADHI, AUGUST 1 Flood victims of two local levels in Kailali have started returning to their houses after the floodwaters, that gushed into their settlement subsided. People of Josipur Rural Municipality and Tikapur Municipality, who were displaced after the floodwaters entered their h Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1 Congratulatory messages have been exchanged between presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China to mark the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries today, said the Mini Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, AUGUST 1 Livestock Research Laboratory, Biratnagar, has confirmed that a new disease seen among cattle in Morang district for the past two months is lumpy skin. Chief at the laboratory Dr Sanjay Kumar Yadav said Central Livestock Research Laboratory had detected the disease. “Aft Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, AUGUST 1 Under-secretary Prem Sanjel, a vocal critic of corruption, was thrashed in his office in Biratnagar today. Sanjel was beaten up at the Labour and Employment Office, Biratnagar. Police have arrested Office Assistant Netra Bhattarai and Menuka Sapkota Koirala. Sanjel h Read More...