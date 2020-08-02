Nepal COVID-19 Update: 246 new infections, 111 recovered, one death reported today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 391,270 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 8,861 RT-PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 10,934 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,672 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

246 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 20,332.

As many as 111 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 14,603.

In the other hand, the Ministry today confirmed death of a female due to coronavirus infection. The woman,68, from Birgunj of Parsa district was a patient of diabetes and high blood pressure. She was admitted to ICU of a private hospital on July 29 due to problem in breathing. After she tested positive for the infection on July 31, she was referred to Narayani COVID Hospital. However, she died on the way to the hospital on August 01.

With this, the death toll has reached 57.

Currently, five of the districts – Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Mustang and Manang – have zero active cases of the infection.

In the valley, there are an additional 31 new infections recorded. Among which 22 are from Kathmandu, eight from Lalitpur and one from Bhaktapur.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam shared with all the respective institution over the country to use PCR method for testing and not to use RDT method.

