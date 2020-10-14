Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2638 new cases, 2974 recoveries and 12 fatalities recorded on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,221,038 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.

At present, there are 4,666 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal, is 36,367.

2,638 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 117,996.

As many as 2174 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 80,954.

Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 675.

