Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2736 new cases, 853 recoveries and 22 fatalities recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,564,214 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,960 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 1,058 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 38,035.
2,736 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 199,760.
As many as 853 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 160,577.
Meanwhile, 22 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,148.
