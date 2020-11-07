Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2753 new cases, 2206 recoveries, 17 fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,527,766 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,423 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 1,144 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 35,435.

2,753 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 191,636.

As many as 2,206 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 155,114.

Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,087.

