Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2753 new cases, 2206 recoveries, 17 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,512 additional Covid-19 cases on Saturday
Till date, 1,527,766 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,423 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 1,144 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 35,435.
2,753 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 191,636.
As many as 2,206 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 155,114.
Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,087.
As of today, the country has witnessed 191,636 cases of the coronavirus infection while 155,114 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,087 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,338 additional Covid-19 cases on Friday Till date, 1,517,343 Read More...
LONDON: More than 48.64 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,232,347 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
GENEVA: Roger Federer's recovery from a knee injury is going well and the Swiss great expects to be able to play a "big" Australian Open, his coach Ivan Ljubicic says. Federer, 39, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-final, since when the Read More...
BERLIN: If there is one team that can stop Bayern Munich's rampant attack, it would appear to be arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. The two sides, who are level at the top of the Bundesliga with five wins and one defeat each from six games, meet in a German Klassiker on Saturday which pits the league Read More...
SYDNEY: Brisbane Heat unveiled Morne Morkel as a 'local' player for this season's Big Bash League on Friday, with the former South Africa quick now a permanent resident of Australia. Morkel, who was a replacement international player for the Perth Scorchers for a one-off match last year, signed f Read More...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia for the first time on Friday, putting him on the verge of winning the White House. Three days after polls closed, Biden has a 253 to Read More...
WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency Friday night after he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states. Biden had leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral C Read More...
Decide to cosy up to PM Oli, three other members stay away Leaders present in Friday’s meeting agreed to collectively meet the PM on Saturday and request him to call the Secretariat meeting KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ca Read More...