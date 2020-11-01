Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2824 new cases, 3620 recoveries and 23 fatalities recorded on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,622 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday
Till date, 1,456,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 13,023 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 2,386 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 37,765.
2,824 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 173,567.
As many as 3,620 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 134,842.
Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now advanced to 960.
As of today, the country has witnessed 173,567 cases of the coronavirus infection while 134,842 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 960 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
Rohit Giri, 21, popularly known as the Snake Guy, releases a rescued venomous green pit viper inside a jungle in Pokhara, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Rohit has a record of more than a thousand rescues so far with his highest record of 13 snake rescues in a day. He has been passionate about Read More...
Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90. The BBC and Sky News reported his death on Saturday. “I was heartbroken t Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who had been declining the other party Co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s invite for talks of late, went to the PM’s official residence today and proposed to convene the party Secretariat mee Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31 Rapid gender assessment undertaken by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, in collaboration with UN Women, Care Nepal and Save the Children has revealed that groups most affected by COVID-19, include daily wagers, farmers, landless women, women working in adu Read More...
BURNLEY: Hakim Ziyech shined and Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner were also on target as Chelsea enjoyed an easy 3-0 win at struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. The win moves the London club up to fourth place in the table and just a point behind leaders Everton and Liverpool Read More...
DADELDHURA, OCTOBER 31 Several hilly districts in Sudurpaschim Province lack ICU beds for treatment of seriously ill patients. According to Sudurpaschim Health Directorate, district hospitals lack ICU beds with ventilators. Dr Gunaraj Awasthi at the directorate said hospitals in the districts Read More...
SHEFFIELD: Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday with Kyle Walker scoring against his boyhood club to extend the home side's winless start to the Premier League season to seven games. Walker, who was raised in Sheffield and came through the Blades' youth Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Substitute Diogo Jota grabbed the winner as Liverpool ground out a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday to take the lead at the top of the Premier League and equal a club record of 63 home league matches unbeaten. Defending champions Liverpool have 16 poi Read More...