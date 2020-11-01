Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2824 new cases, 3620 recoveries and 23 fatalities recorded on Sunday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,622 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Till date, 1,456,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 13,023 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 2,386 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 37,765.

2,824 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 173,567.

As many as 3,620 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 134,842.

Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now advanced to 960.

As of today, the country has witnessed 173,567 cases of the coronavirus infection while 134,842 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 960 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook