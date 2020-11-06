Nepal | November 06, 2020

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2909 new cases, 4500 recoveries and 18 fatalities recorded on Friday

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2909 new cases, 4500 recoveries and 18 fatalities recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,338 additional Covid-19 cases on Friday

Till date, 1,517,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.

At present, there are 1,254 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 34,905.

2,909 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 188,883.

As many as 4,500 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 152,908.

Meanwhile, 18 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,070.

As of today, the country has witnessed 188,883 cases of the coronavirus infection while 152,908 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,070 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

