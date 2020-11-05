Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3051 new cases, 3430 recoveries, 18 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,507,190 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 13,068 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 1,232 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 36,514.
3,051 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 185,974.
As many as 3,430 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 148,408.
Meanwhile, 18 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,052.
As of today, the country has witnessed 185,974 cases of the coronavirus infection while 148,408 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,052 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
