Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3093 new cases, 2108 recoveries, eight fatalities recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,314,779 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 13,861 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,220 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 41,755.

3,093 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 139,129.

As many as 2,108 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 96,609.

Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 765.

