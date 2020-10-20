Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3093 new cases, 2108 recoveries, eight fatalities recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ MORE: 1,702 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today
Till date, 1,314,779 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 13,861 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 4,220 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 41,755.
3,093 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 139,129.
As many as 2,108 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 96,609.
Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 765.
As of today, the country has witnessed 139,129 cases of the coronavirus infection while 96,609 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 765 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19 The parliamentary party of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided not to take salary for the month of Kartik (mid-October to mid-November) and deposit the same in the government’s COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund. The party decided to do so aft Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19 As the festive season has started, traders have started bringing live goats and mountain goats in the valley. Considering the health safety, Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has requested consumers to choose wisely while purchasing goats. For the convenience of co Read More...
The govt cannot wash its hands of its obligation to provide health care and other help to the people when they most need it Seemingly, a PCR test fatigue has set in, with the government asking the people to pay for it and treatment of the coronavirus. Following the government decision on Sunday, it Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19 The Nepali Congress has condemned the government’s decision not to bear the test and treatment expenses of all coronavirus patients. The government had yesterday decided to bear test and treatment expenses of poor, helpless, single women and differently-able citizens, s Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19 Making public the Cabinet decisions, Minister of Information and Communications Parbat Gurung said decisions were taken to upgrade quarantine centres which are not in use currently in Kathmandu into isolations centres. Keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus Read More...
JHAPA, OCTOBER 19 All the services provided from Damak Municipality Office and ward offices of the municipality have been closed for three days after municipality staffers and people’s representatives tested positive for coronavirus. Deputy Secretary Dinesh Kumar Neupane of the municipality Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19 Construction of the Mid-Hill Highway is facing difficulty in meeting the deadline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the project saw dismal physical progress in the first three months of the current fiscal year 2020-21, said Chief of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported an additional Covid-19 related fatality on Tuesday. A 56-year-old male of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City of Sunsari district who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute passed away at 9:30 Read More...